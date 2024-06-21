In Lutsk, territorial recruit centerʼs soldiers were attacked with gas canisters

On the outskirts of Lutsk this morning, a gas canister was used to attack military personnel participating in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in the east of Ukraine, and during the full-scale invasion they destroyed the Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, and liberated the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported in the Operational Command (OC) "West".

As noted in the OC "West", the fighters who were attacked returned to service at the Lutsk territorial recruit center (TRC) after a long rehabilitation.

The attackers have already been identified, they will be punished for their actions, the Operational Command says.