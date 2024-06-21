In Lutsk, territorial recruit centerʼs soldiers were attacked with gas canisters

On the outskirts of Lutsk this morning, a gas canister was used to attack military personnel participating in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in the east of Ukraine, and during the full-scale invasion they destroyed the Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, and liberated the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported in the Operational Command (OC) "West".
As noted in the OC "West", the fighters who were attacked returned to service at the Lutsk territorial recruit center (TRC) after a long rehabilitation.
The attackers have already been identified, they will be punished for their actions, the Operational Command says.
- This is not the first case of an attack on the military. In particular, on June 17, an employee of the TRC was attacked in Lviv region when he accompanied a conscript to undergo a military medical examination. As a result of the attack, the man received a brain injury. He was transferred to the TRC after he was seriously wounded on the front line.
- A month before this incident, on May 18, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a civilian attacked a sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the district TRC with a knife. A military man was attacked when he was handing out summonses to conscripts.
- The Armed Forces emphasize that TRC employees are mainly servicemen who lost their health during the war and were deemed unfit to serve in combat units.