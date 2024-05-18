A civilian attacked a teritorial recruit soldier with a knife. The police detained the man

A civilian armed with a knife attacked the serviceman of the territorial recruit center (TRC) and wounded him in the hand. It happened on May 18 in the city of Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported in the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regional territorial center of recruitment and social support was alerting conscripts when he was attacked. He was given medical assistance.

The police detained a civilian man and opened criminal proceedings for obstructing the Armed Forces and attempted murder.

"The personnel of the TRC, including its guard companies, is staffed mainly by servicemen who lost their health in the war and were recognized as unfit for service in combat units," the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Violators will be administratively or criminally liable for insults, resistance or obstruction of the activities of officials of the TRC who organize notification of conscripts.