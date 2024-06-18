In the Lviv region, an employee of the territorial recruit center, who had previously been wounded at the front, was attacked

On Monday, June 17, in the city of Yavoriv, Lviv region, an employee of the territorial recruit ceter (TRC) was attacked, the man suffered a brain injury.

This was reported in the Lviv TRC.

An employee of the TRC was attacked on one of the streets of the city when he was accompanying a conscript to undergo a military medical examination.

The man was hit on the head with a heavy blunt object. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with a closed brain injury.

The regional military commissariat said that the victimʼs name is Yuriy. In March 2022, he was wounded on the front line in the Mykolaiv region. In particular, he has shrapnel wounds, facial burns and partial hearing loss. Because of this, Yuriy was transferred to the TRC of the city of Yavoriv.

The attacker has already been found and detained. He will answer according to the law, the TRC assured.