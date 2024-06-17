The Russian Federation admitted that Ukraine shot down its A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft

Russiaʼs Investigative Committee admitted that Ukraine shot down their A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft on February 23, 2024.

This was reported by the Russian Investigative Committee.

The committee chose a "precautionary measure" against Ukrainian colonel Mykola Dzyaman, who allegedly gave the order to destroy the Russian A-50 aircraft.

The Russian investigation noted that the A-50 plane was apparently not intended for combat operations, had no weapons, and the flight was in the airspace of the Russian Federation. While Dzyaman gave an "illegal order", which, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, killed 10 crew members.

Mykola Dziaman was charged in absentia with a terrorist attack and declared a federal wanted man.

The A-50 is a Russian long-range radar detection and control aircraft, thanks to which Russia directs the attacks of its strike aircraft and detects Ukrainian aircraft in the sky.