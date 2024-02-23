The Air Force shot down the second Russian A-50 aircraft. What is its special feature

In the evening of February 23, the Air Force shot down the second A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

"Thank you to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the MOU and everyone who ensured the result," wrote Oleschuk.

Currently, this is the third loss of an A-50. Before that, a similar aircraft was disabled by Belarusian partisans at the Machulyshchi air base in February 2023, and on January 14, 2024, the Air Force shot down the A-50 and Il-22 aircraft.