The USA, Canada and Britain have warned Moldova that Russia is preparing a coup on the eve of elections in the country

Russia plans to organize a mutiny in Moldova if a pro-Russian candidate does not win the upcoming presidential elections.
This is stated in a joint statement of the governments of the USA, Canada and Great Britain.
According to these countries, the Kremlin seeks to undermine Moldovaʼs democratic institutions ahead of the October 2024 elections and referendum on Moldovaʼs path to EU membership. Russia can influence the election results and incite protests in the country if a pro-Russian candidate does not win there.
"Russia is trying to create a negative attitude among the residents of Moldova towards the governments of Western countries, the Moldovan authorities and its ability to join the European Union. At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to destroy the publicʼs faith in Moldovaʼs ability to maintain its own security and the rule of law," the countriesʼ joint statement reads.
The partners warned Moldova about possible threats. They believe that the country will cope with the pressure and will be able to thwart the alleged plans of the Kremlin.
Citing sources, Bloomberg reported that Russia plans to target Moldova with a wave of so-called hybrid attacks ahead of its presidential election and EU accession referendum. The head of Moldovaʼs intelligence, Alexandru Mustiatsa, warned that Moscow was planning a campaign of "unprecedented intensity".
- In Moldova, presidential elections and a referendum on joining the EU will be held on October 20. Both votes are important for Moldova as Russia tries to bring the country back under its influence.
- In February 2023, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned the countryʼs President Maia Sandu. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement.
- In October 2023, the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that the then owner of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeniy Prigozhin planned to stage a coup dʼétat in the country in early 2023 to remove her from power.