In Moldova, the date of presidential elections and a referendum on joining the EU has been determined

In Moldova, the date of presidential elections and holding a referendum on joining the European Union has been determined. It will take place on October 20.

Bloomberg writes about it.

On April 16, the Chisinau Constitutional Court passed a decision amending the constitution and defining European integration as a strategic goal, which was the last political step before the referendum.

Both votes, the election and the referendum, are important for Moldova as Russia tries to bring the country back into its sphere of influence.

The current president Maia Sandu is seeking a second term to continue the countryʼs European integration. The Moldovan authorities are preparing that the referendum on the EU will become the object of hybrid attacks from Russia in order to dissuade the population from participating in it.