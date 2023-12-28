The referendum on Moldovaʼs accession to the European Union will not take place in Transnistria, as the region is not controlled by the Moldovan authorities.

This was announced by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

Residents of the left bank of the Dniester will be able to vote at polling stations on the right bank.

As early as August 1, 1992, the hot phase of the war for Transnistria ended on the territory of Moldova. It lasted during the spring and summer of 1992, and the main battles were fought for the cities of Dubossary and Bendery. The decisive role in the war was played by the 14th army of Russia, which was commanded by Major General Oleksandr Lebed. He actually officially involved the Russian Federation in the conflict, and Moldova even appealed to the UN because of "Russiaʼs open aggression." After the intervention of Russian troops, the Moldovan authorities were forced to agree to a truce. It has been going on for over 30 years. At the same time, Kishinev did not break economic and social ties with Transnistria and conducts direct negotiations with its leaders.