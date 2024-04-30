Bloomberg: Russia is preparing “hybrid” attacks on Moldova on the eve of presidential elections and a referendum on joining the EU

Russia plans to target Moldova in a wave of so-called hybrid attacks ahead of its presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union (EU) later this year.

Sources familiar with British intelligence estimates told Bloomberg about this.

The UK will share intelligence with Moldovan authorities to help them counter the threat posed by Russian agents in the coming months, the agencyʼs interlocutors say.

Today, April 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popshoi will meet in London with the Minister of Industry and Economic Security of Great Britain Nusrat Ghani to discuss "subversive Russian interference". The defense ministers of the two countries will also hold a meeting.

Last month, Moldovaʼs intelligence chief, Alexandru Mustiaca, warned that Moscow was planning a campaign of "unprecedented intensity." He said his country had uncovered information suggesting Russia was seeking to disrupt this yearʼs presidential election and EU referendum.