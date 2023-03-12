In the capital of Moldova, pro-Russian rallies continue — pensioners with icons and politicians came out

Moldovaʼs pro-Russian forces protested in the center of Chisinau. The protesters, mostly of retirement age, took with them posters criticizing the current government and Orthodox icons.

The Shor party, which openly sympathizes with Russia, also came to the rally. The first clashes between citizens and the police have already been recorded. More than 50 people were detained.

Newsmaker notes that the PACE party and the Association of Scutul Poporului law enforcement agencies have refused to participate in the actions. This happened when the authorities on March 11 warned of possible mass unrest during the protests.

The head of the National Police, Viorel Cherneutsanu, said that there are Russian provocateurs among the protesters. The Russian Federation wants to destabilize the situation in Moldova. According to him, 10 groups of 10 people were formed for the riots. The police detained seven members of the groups the day before.

At the same time, at 12:50 p.m., a call was received with a message that a bomb had allegedly been planted at the Chisinau airport, Newsmaker writes. Airport employees and passengers were evacuated from the building.

To date, there have already been four false bomb calls in Chisinau.