90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

Swiss President Viola Amgerd said that 90 countries and organizations, half of which are European, have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine.

She announced this at a meeting with journalists, reports The Washington Post.

According to the President, the goal of the Summit is to outline the path to a possible peace. Most countries will be represented by top leaders, including presidents and prime ministers.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to attend the summit, while US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend. Meanwhile, President Joe Bidenʼs national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will join Harris as part of the US delegation.

"This is not about propaganda. It is about the basis of the humanitarian aid provided by Switzerland, which is based on strengthening peace and on providing a platform for starting a dialogue," Amgerd added.

However, Swiss officials note that Brazil and China have said they will not participate because Russia will not.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in Ukraine, President Zelenskyʼs spokesman said. There will be no China and Russia. Vice President Camila Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the United States.

The secretary of the NSDC Oleksandr Lytvynenko said that the task of the Summit is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia, as well as to demonstrate to everyone that in the modern world goals cannot be achieved through war.

The Presidentʼs Office stated that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process. Kyiv invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyoneʼs opinion in order to end the war. The summit will develop a joint negotiating position, which will be handed over to Russia.