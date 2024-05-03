Presidentʼs Office: The negotiating position developed by the Peace Summit will be handed over to Russia

The peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland in June, will develop a joint negotiating position that will be handed over to the Russians.

This was stated by the spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Serhiy Nikiforov in a comment to DW.

"Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing a peace summit, at which countries of the world that respect international law and the UN charter should develop a common negotiating position and convey it to Russia. This will be the first step towards a just peace," he said.

In a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda" he clarified that there may be several agreed positions "on individual points of the peace formula."

"These are, for example, radiation safety, exchange, freedom of navigation and food safety. Then these developments will be brought to Russia. In this way, the summit in Switzerland will be the first step towards a just peace," Nikiforov clarified.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock.

Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations from all over the world to the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Switzerland believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of states and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals.

The Presidentʼs Office added that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Swiss government stated that "at this stage" they do not plan to invite Russia, but Russiaʼs participation is considered mandatory for achieving peace.