Secretary of the NSDC: Peace Summit in Switzerland is needed to create fair conditions for peace negotiations with Russia

The peace summit, which Ukraine is preparing to hold on June 15-16 in Switzerland, is needed to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia, as well as to demonstrate to everyone that in the modern world, goals cannot be achieved by military means.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko said this during a meeting with foreign journalists organized by Babel.

"Ukraine expects a powerful demonstration of the position of the international community against the war. And also that the international community will increase the pressure on Russia to return to the side of goodness and justice. This is a maximalist approach in our expectations," Lytvynenko said.

According to him, this is a very important event that can not only increase international pressure on Russia, but also create better and fairer conditions for further peace negotiations. "This is an opportunity to share our approach to this process. We try to use all channels, including at the political level," Lytvynenko said.

He noted that this Summit could attract the leaders of more than a hundred states, approximately half of which are from the Global South.

"And this is a unique opportunity for us to explain the situation," Lytvynenko noted and added that Russia invests huge amounts of money in propaganda.

According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, it is obvious that there will be several such summits. He did not rule out that Russia may join them in the future. But it is important for Ukraine that the negotiations result in peace, not a truce, because in this case the threat of further war will remain.

"It is very important that we receive real security guarantees that will protect us from the next aggression. And on the other hand, to give impetus to the economic growth of Ukraine, to the development of Ukraine, to the reconstruction of this country. And this is possible only with the participation of the international community," he said.

"The current situation is a case study for the future of the whole world. If Russia wins, if Russia achieves its goals, it will only mean that military power is working. And many other countries will start using it. Therefore, it is very important for the international community to demonstrate to all people that the approach of achieving goals through military means cannot work. We must use this Ukrainian example in order to demonstrate that military means do not work in modern conditions," Lytvynenko stressed.