On the afternoon of June 9, the Russian public and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a drone attack on the Belgorod region. They were the first to share a video of a large-scale fire, and the military department assured that it had repelled an attack by drones.

Telegram channel "Pepel" wrote that after the attack, an ammunition depot exploded near the village of Rakytne. In the published video, characteristic explosions from the secondary detonation can be heard.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that there was a fire in a non-residential building in the Rakitnian district, but the residents of the nearby buildings decided to evacuate. He also informed about three wounded territorial defense fighters who were attacked by drones in the Borysiv district of the region.

Meanwhile, the British TV channel Sky News reports that the combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Belgorod region for the first time. The TV channel referred to a Ukrainian military source.

The interlocutor said that the Ukrainian Air Force attacked the Russian command post in the Belgorod region, but he did not specify when it happened. It was a direct hit. The consequences of the attack are being investigated. It is not known what exactly the aircraft hit.

This is probably the first attack by the Air Force of the Armed Forces after the permission of Kyivʼs allies to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons.