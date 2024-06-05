White House: Ukraine can shoot down planes over Russia with American weapons — there were no restrictions from the USA

Ukrainian troops can shoot down Russian warplanes over Russian territory with American weapons. The US did not impose any restrictions on it.

This was stated by White House National Security Adviser John Kirby during a briefing.

"I just want to point out that there is some confusion about this. There have never been any restrictions on Ukrainians shooting down enemy planes, even if those planes are not in Ukrainian airspace. I mean, they can shoot down Russian planes that pose a threat,” Kirby said.