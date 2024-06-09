French President Macron is looking for allies to send instructors to Ukraine. He wants to create a coalition

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to create a coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine.

The newspaper Welt am Sonntag writes about this with reference to diplomatic sources in Brussels.

According to journalists, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, the Baltic countries, Denmark and Sweden received an offer to create a coalition from France. At the same time, Paris ignored the federal government of Germany — Berlin did not receive the invitation, as the German authorities have repeatedly made it clear in recent weeks that the German military will not participate in the training mission on the territory of Ukraine. And although the United States also complained about refusing to participate in such a mission, Paris sent an invitation to Washington.

The governments of Germany, Italy and Spain fear that sending instructors could draw Western countries into the war. Hungary, which has repeatedly delayed EU aid to Ukraine and opposed sanctions against the Russian Federation, declared at a meeting of EU defense ministers at the end of May that Ukraine no longer "has a real chance" of winning the war.

The newspaper notes that there is a widespread opinion in EU diplomatic circles that from a military point of view there are good reasons to train Ukrainian soldiers on their territory. Then the training will be more adapted to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.