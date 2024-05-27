France will send its instructors to Ukraine to train the armed forces

Instructors from France will arrive in Ukraine to train Ukrainian fighters.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky after a video meeting with the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecorne.
"I welcome Franceʼs initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel. I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel," said the head.
Syrskyi thanked the minister for the friendly support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine.
- On February 26, about 20 European leaders met in Paris to discuss Putinʼs threats. After that, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that sending Western ground troops to combat Russian aggression should not be ruled out in the future. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed that some countries — members of NATO and the EU are allegedly discussing the possibility of sending their troops to the territory of Ukraine after signing bilateral agreements with Kyiv.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of the Alliance states that a general decision to send troops to Ukraine has not been adopted, and Russia called such a move a declaration of war. On February 29, Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas said that Western leaders should not rule out the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine.
- Later, Macron said that he would not send his troops to Ukraine in the near future, but opened a debate about it. Sweden also allows the possible dispatch of troops to Ukraine, if this proposal appears at the level of NATO member states.