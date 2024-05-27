France will send its instructors to Ukraine to train the armed forces

Instructors from France will arrive in Ukraine to train Ukrainian fighters.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky after a video meeting with the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecorne.

"I welcome Franceʼs initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel. I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel," said the head.

Syrskyi thanked the minister for the friendly support of the French people and military and economic assistance to Ukraine.