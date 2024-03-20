The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the President of France meant training by sending NATO troops to Ukraine

When the President of France Emmanuel Macron sent NATO troops to Ukraine, he meant training.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told about this in an interview with La Stampa.

"When Macron talked about sending troops to Ukraine, European leaders panicked. Macron only wanted to say that there is an opportunity to train the Ukrainian military directly in Ukraine, and not outside of Ukraine, as is happening now," Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine has never asked allies to send troops.