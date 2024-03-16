The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland calls on the West not to reject the idea of stationing troops in Ukraine — in case of a critical situation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, believes that Western countries, in particular the United States, should not completely reject the idea of sending their troops to Ukraine if the situation worsens there. However, Finland is not discussing it at the moment, Politico reports.

"Itʼs important that we donʼt rule everything out in the long term because we never know how serious the situation is going to be. But Finlandʼs position is clear: we are not sending troops now and we donʼt want to discuss it," she said.

According to Valtonen, the most important thing now is that Ukraineʼs partners continue to send aid to it. She also indicated that Finland spent more than 0.6% of the gross domestic product to support Kyiv.

"Many European countries could do much more," she noted.