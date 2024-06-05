Macron will take part in the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Switzerland

French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

This was announced by the Elysée Palace, reports Le Monde.

The French presidentʼs administration emphasized that in addition to long-term military support to Ukraine, France intends to provide "political and diplomatic support."

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

Ukraine received confirmation from 107 countries and organizations regarding their participation in the Summit. Kyiv has invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyoneʼs opinion in order to end the war, said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will produce a joint negotiating position that will be handed over to Russia.

Representatives of China, who wanted to see Russia in the West, will not come to the conference. Zelenskyi said that China is "working to prevent [some] countries from coming."