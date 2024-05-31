Reuters: China will not join the Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland

China has confirmed that it will not participate in the peace summit regarding Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland.

This was reported to the Reuters agency by sources.

Beijing declined the invitation because the conditions for their presence were not met, the three sources said.

Chinaʼs demands included that "the conference should be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, there should be equal participation of all parties and there should be an honest discussion of all proposals," one of the sources said.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

Switzerland invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to the summit. The State believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of countries and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals. About 80 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the summit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will produce a joint negotiating position that will be handed over to the Russians.