A man died in the Zhytomyr region after a visit to the recruit center. There, his death is attributed to an epileptic fit due to alcohol abuse

In the Zhytomyr region, a conscript died after he was taken to the Zvyagel territorial recruit center (TRC) to undergo a military medical commission (MMC). The Military Commissariat explains that the man died of an epileptic attack, no physical force was used on him.

This was reported in the Zhytomyr TRC.

The incident happened on May 28. The TRC stated that the information about the deceased conscript was spread in one of the local Facebook groups, where in the comments the manʼs death was connected with certain actions by the TRC.

According to the officers of the Military Commissariat, witnesses say that before visiting the TRC, the man had been abusing alcohol for several days and had minor injuries.

On the morning of May 29, he had an epileptic seizure caused by long-term alcohol consumption, the TRC says. He was given first aid and an ambulance was called.

The investigative team at the scene of the incident qualified the case as self-mutilation. On June 2, the man died in the hospital from injuries received during an epileptic attack. The TRC says that the investigators who conducted the examination noted that no outside physical influence was exerted on the man.