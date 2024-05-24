A man who was declared fit for service died in the territorial recruit center in Transcarpathia

In Transcarpathia, a man who was deemed fit for service by the military medical commission died in one of the territorial recruiting centers.
This was reported by the press service of the Transcarpathian territorial recruit center (TRC).
On May 23, a conscript man, who was in one of the TRCs of the region, suddenly felt worse. He was given first aid and an ambulance was called. However, doctors declared death.
"Unfortunately, there are cases when doctors of the military medical commission (MMC) recognize conscripts as fit for service, but later tragedies occur," wrote the Transcarpathian TRC.
Due to the fact of the manʼs death, an official inspection was ordered.
- A month ago, on April 23, the Transcarpathian TRC reported the death of a conscript on the way to the training center. The man had an epileptic seizure and died. The escort officer began to provide first aid and called an ambulance, but the medics did not make it.
- On the same day, the Transcarpathian Special Prosecutorʼs Office registered a criminal case for the death of a conscript.