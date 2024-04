In Transcarpathia, a conscript had an epileptic seizure on the way to the training center and died.

This was reported in the Transcarpathian Territorial Recruit Center (TRC).

The escort officer began to provide first aid to the man and called an ambulance, but the medics did not make it.

Based on this fact, the TRC ordered an official inspection.

The command of the Transcarpathian TRC expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.