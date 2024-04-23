Due to the death of a mobilized person, a criminal case was opened in Transcarpathia

The Transcarpathian special prosecutorʼs office registered a criminal case on the fact of the death of a mobilized person on the way to the educational center in Transcarpathia.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The crime is preliminarily classified as an abuse of power or official authority by a military serviceman (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.

Currently, the cause of the manʼs death and the circumstances that could have led to it are being established. The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Lviv.