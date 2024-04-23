Due to the death of a mobilized person, a criminal case was opened in Transcarpathia

The Transcarpathian special prosecutorʼs office registered a criminal case on the fact of the death of a mobilized person on the way to the educational center in Transcarpathia.
This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
The crime is preliminarily classified as an abuse of power or official authority by a military serviceman (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.
Currently, the cause of the manʼs death and the circumstances that could have led to it are being established. The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Lviv.
- Today, the Transcarpathian Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) reported the death of a conscript on the way to the training center. The man had an epileptic seizure and died. The escort officer began to provide first aid and called an ambulance, but the medics did not make it. Earlier, the TRC started an investigation based on this fact.