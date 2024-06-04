The government extended the moratorium on mobilization for three months

The Cabinet of Ministers automatically extended for three months the postponement of mobilization for those who received "armor" from the Ministry of Economy.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The reservation is automatically extended for three months for those whose term has not expired at the time of the adoption of Resolution No. 516, that is, on May 7.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to automatically extend the reservation for a month. However, today this deadline has been extended.