The government extended the moratorium on mobilization for three months

The Cabinet of Ministers automatically extended for three months the postponement of mobilization for those who received "armor" from the Ministry of Economy.
This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.
The reservation is automatically extended for three months for those whose term has not expired at the time of the adoption of Resolution No. 516, that is, on May 7.
Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to automatically extend the reservation for a month. However, today this deadline has been extended.
- At the beginning of May, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the procedure for booking conscripts during martial law — instead of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, it began to be approved by the Ministry of Defense.
- On May 20, the Ministry of Strategy and Industry expanded the list of criteria for reservation from mobilization at defense enterprises.