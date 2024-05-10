From now on, it will be the Ministry of Defense, not the General Staff, that approves the lists of those reserved for mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for booking conscripts during martial law. Now it will not be the General Staff of the Armed Forces, but the Ministry of Defense that approves the lists of reserved persons.

This is stated in Cabinet Resolution No. 520 of May 8, 2024.

The governmentʼs decision provides that the central executive authorities, after receiving lists of reserved persons from enterprises, will submit them to the Ministry of Defense for approval after checking the completeness of the list, availability of justification and compliance with the requirements regarding the number.

The new resolution does not provide for other significant changes. As before, reservations are made by the decision of the Ministry of Economy.