Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was acquitted in the case of disclosure of state secrets

The Pakistani court acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the case of disclosure of state secrets. However, Khan will remain in prison as he is serving time in another case.

This was reported by Imran Khanʼs lawyer, Reuters reports.

In January 2024, 71-year-old Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison — he was found guilty of disclosing state secrets. The court then ruled that Khan had released the contents of a secret cable sent by Pakistanʼs ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad. Along with the former prime minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the former minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison — now he has also been acquitted.

Despite his acquittal in this case, Imran Khan will remain in prison for another case — he and his wife Bushra Bibi were jailed for seven years for marrying too quickly after a divorce, which is against Islamic traditions.

In early April, Pakistanʼs Court of Appeal suspended a 14-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case.