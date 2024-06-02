The hottest situation at the front is in the Pokrovsky direction. In the Kharkiv Region, fierce battles are taking place for Vovchansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information on the situation at the front as of June 2.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes has already increased to 38. The enemy continues to operate most actively in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces deter the attacks of the Russian invaders. As of this hour, 10 skirmishes are underway in several different directions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position 13 times. Attacks are being repelled in three locations of the village of Sokil (Donetsk region), near Novooleksandrivka, Umansky and Yasnobrodivka.

The situation is under control in the Kharkiv direction. There was only one assault attempt in the area of the village of Staritsa. However, the Russians continue to bomb the border areas. Aviation dropped 16 anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Vovchansk, Stary Saltov, Neskuchny, Staritsa, Ivanivka, and Bily Kolodyaz. The city of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) was almost completely destroyed. The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, said today that about 70% of the city is held by Ukrainian troops. There are fierce street battles, they are trying to knock out the enemy.

From the territory of the Russian Federation, shelling of populated areas of Chernihiv region and Sumy region does not stop. Today, enemy artillery hit the districts of ten different villages, among them Gremyach, Myropyllya and Bleshnya.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka and Nevsky. There are ongoing battles. The army of the Russian Federation actively uses aviation.

In the Siversk direction, battles continue near Rozdolivka and Viymka. There were six attacks there today. The Russians launched an airstrike in the Ivano-Daryivka area.

In the direction of Kurakhove, the Defense Forces of that day already repelled five enemy attacks. The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka area, where the occupiers are trying to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy tried to attack twice and continues to try to advance to Staromayorsk. Attacks repelled.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not change significantly.