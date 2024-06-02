Air defense of Ukraine shot down 24 out of 25 launched Shahed kamikaze drones at night. Two missiles missed

On the night of June 2, Russian troops launched 25 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over Ukraine from Cape Chauda (Crimea), the regions of the Russian cities Yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 drones within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

Russian troops also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea in the direction of Kharkiv region and an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 from occupied Donetsk region. It was not possible to shoot them down.

Consequences of the attack

In the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, warehouses of an industrial enterprise were on fire due to falling debris of downed drones. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished, the regional administration reported.

The heads and administrations of other regions did not report the damage.