The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the loss of another 1,080 Russian soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (June 1), Russian troops lost approximately 1,080 servicemen (killed and wounded), 25 tanks, 33 armored vehicles and 49 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, six air defense systems., 86 units of vehicles and 14 units of special equipment, as well as 82 drones and 38 cruise missiles. As for drones and missiles, this is the result of air defense operations during a massive missile strike.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows: