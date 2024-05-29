The number of victims of the airstrike on “Epicenter” increased to 19. Another 54 people were injured

The number of victims from the Russian attack on the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv increased to 19 — a man died in the hospital, having received burns on 50% of his body surface.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office notes that the 40-year-old victim received an explosive wound and severe burns. The total number of wounded is 54 people.

On May 25, around 1:50 p.m., the Russians launched airstrikes on Kharkiv. That day there were four series of shelling in the city, the first of which hit a hypermarket. "Epicenter" announced that it will pay one million hryvnias in compensation to the families of the deceased employees. Also, “Epicenter” will pay 10 000 hryvnias monthly for each child until they reach 18 years of age.

The day before, investigators found unexploded ammunition almost 80 meters from the construction hypermarket. If it had detonated, the number of victims would have been much higher.