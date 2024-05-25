The Russians hit the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv with an aerial bomb. At least two people died

The Russians hit the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv with an aerial bomb. So far, we know of two dead and at least 11 wounded, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said.

"We have a large number of people missing. Many wounded. Judging by everything, the attack was aimed at the shopping center, where there were many people — this is pure terrorism," the mayor said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov reported that a fire broke out at the site of the hit.

"Two KABs previously hit Northern Saltivka," the mayorʼs message reads.