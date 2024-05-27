There could have been many more victims at the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv. Unexploded ammunition was found near the hypermarket

There could have been many more victims of the attack on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Today, prosecutors together with employees of the State Emergency Service, investigators of the SBU and the National Police found an unexploded ammunition almost 80 meters from the construction hypermarket, which the Russians struck on May 25. Previously, this is also a UMPB D-30 air bomb.

"Itʼs a miracle that on May 25, he didnʼt make it to the construction hypermarket," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office said.

In addition, it was established that the Russian military adjusted the fire with the help of reconnaissance drones.

"The Russian army purposefully launched several munitions at once in order to cause as many deaths as possible among workers and visitors, as well as to intimidate the residents of the city," the prosecutorʼs office noted.