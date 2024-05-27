Zelensky: Russian troops launch more than 3 000 anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine every month

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops launch more than 3 000 guided aerial bombs over Ukraine every month.

He said this at a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez during his first visit to Madrid.

"The most important problem that exists today is that Russia uses more than 3 thousand KAB per month just on people. We think next month could be 3 500. This month it was 3 200,” the president said.

To protect Ukraine, strengthening of air defense is necessary. According to Zelensky, at least 7 additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are needed, of which two are strictly for Kharkiv, which is attacked by guided aerial bombs every day. Patriot will not allow Russian planes to fly close enough, the state leader noted.

To completely close the sky, Ukraine needs dozens of such air defense systems, Zelensky added. He noted that it is necessary to pressure Western partners to provide the required number of air defense systems.