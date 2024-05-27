The attack on the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv: the death toll has increased

The number of people killed due to the Russian airstrike on the "Epicenter" hypermarket in Kharkiv has increased to 17. The police have already identified 13 bodies.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Among the dead, whose identities have already been established, are ten employees of the hypermarket and three visitors. 48 people were injured. Five more people remain missing.

Police headquarters and a forensic laboratory are working at the site of the Russian attack. Data on the injured and dead are being updated. Professional services continue to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

As the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synyehubov noted, about 45% of the area of the "Epicenter" was destroyed. The piles are still being dismantled.