The death toll from the Russian attack on the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian airstrike on the Epicenter hypermarket has increased: 12 people were killed. Another ten bodies remain unidentified. 43 people were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

As a result of the rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on the center of Kharkiv, the number of victims also increased — up to 25 people. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy.

The day before, May 25, the air alert in Kharkiv and the region lasted for more than half a day. The Russian army launched guided aerial bombs and missiles at civilian buildings. The construction hypermarket burned down. At the time of the impact, more than 200 people were in the "Epicenter". There were hits in the central park, houses.

In order to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror, almost 200 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and dozens of pieces of equipment were involved. About 400 police officers are also working on the spot.

In total, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv three times during May 25.

