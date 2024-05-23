The prosecutorʼs office disclosed the details of the missile attack on the Kharkiv region. The number of victims is increasing

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office began investigating the massive Russian missile attack on Kharkiv and the neighboring city of Lubotyn under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

The press service of the prosecutorʼs office clarified the details of the attack.

According to the investigation, on May 23, starting at 10:30 a.m., the Russian army launched a series of rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Lubotyn.

In the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv, enemy rockets hit the territory of the “Vivat” publishing house (Factor druk printing house). There was a large-scale fire. Seven workers died, another 17 were injured. Debris clearance is underway on site.

In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, missile strikes damaged transport infrastructure facilities.

In Lubotyn, the occupiers struck the central part of the city. Currently, seven people are known to be injured. The park, cars, shops and objects of transport infrastructure were damaged.

According to preliminary data, in total, the enemy attacked these cities with 15 missiles of the S-300 and S-400 type. The strikes were carried out from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.