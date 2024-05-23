Russian troops made more than ten strikes on Kharkiv. There are many dead and wounded

On the morning of May 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. There were more than ten explosions.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that the first blows affected the transport infrastructure and the utility company, which is engaged in the life support of the city. At least five people were injured there.

About 30 minutes later there were several more blows. Terekhov reported that a private enterprise had been hit. One person died there, six were injured. The fate of three more people is unknown, there is a big fire at the place of impact.

A body was found at the site of another rocket strike. Also, one person was injured there — she was taken away by an ambulance.

Update

At 12:00 Syniehubov reported that the total number of dead in Kharkiv had increased to four. Two more people are being sought. The Russian army struck at least 15 times, he added.

At 12:27 Terekhov reported five dead and nine wounded. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration writes about 6 dead and 11 wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published the first photos. He specified that 15 Russian missiles hit the regional center and the town of Lubotyn.

It is already known that the printing press of the “Vivat” book publishing house came under attack. Its director Yuliya Orlova reported that they are dismantling the debris and rescuing people on the spot.