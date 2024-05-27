The SBI is investigating the breach of the border by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. The bureau explained what exactly it is checking

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), within the framework of criminal proceedings, began to investigate the circumstances of the border breach by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, which took place on May 10, 2024.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

According to the investigation, the occupiers during the storming of Ukrainian positions managed to break through the first echelon of defense and capture several settlements along the border line, causing losses to Ukrainian troops and the civilian population.

"Given the resonance of the proceedings, the best investigators and the leadership of the Main Investigative Department of the SBI are involved in the investigation, and there is close interaction with the operative units of the SBU. And also — full communication and support from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ʼKharkivʼ operational-tactical group and ʼKhortytsiaʼ operational-strategic group," the message says.

Investigators are checking the level of support and staffing of units of the Armed Forces responsible for defense, checking data on fortifications, interaction between military units, etc. The actions of the leadership of all units in the region before and after the offensive are also being checked, possible facts of desertion and voluntary abandonment of combat positions by some units of the Armed Forces are being investigated.

Preliminary qualification — voluntary abandonment of the battlefield and negligent attitude to military service (Article 429, Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Sanctions of the articles provide up to 10 years of imprisonment.