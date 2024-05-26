Zelensky: Russia is gathering another group of troops near the border

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi recorded a video message against the backdrop of a printing house destroyed by a Russian attack in Kharkiv and stated that Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions and is gathering another group of troops near the border — 90 kilometers from here to the northwest.

"He who does all this does not want peace. Does Russia want dialogue? Ukraine has the worldʼs greatest experience of deception by Russia during negotiations. Deception, which, in particular, was Russiaʼs cover for the preparation of this war. And that is why global efforts are needed — a peace summit with the participation of leaders who cannot be deceived by the Russians," he added.

The peace summit will begin on June 15 in Switzerland. More than 80 countries will come there.

Attack on Sumy region

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects that the Russians, after active actions in the Kharkiv region , will launch an offensive on Sumy in order to stretch the reserves of Ukrainian troops and distract them from participating in hostilities in other regions. In Sumy Oblast, the evacuation of border settlements continues, and on May 13, residents of Bilopolʼ and Vorozhba began to be evacuated.

The Russian occupiers have recently intensified their shelling of Sumy Oblast, as well as increased the activity of their DRGs on the border areas. According to the spokesman of the State Border Service, Russian saboteurs enter the territory of the region several times a week.