Sumy region is regularly attacked by the Russian sabotage groups

In the Sumy region, the Russian army activated its sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG). They enter the territory of the region several times a week.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

"In the Sumy region, the activity of enemy SRGs can be traced. This is not recorded in the Chernihiv region," he compared.

According to Demchenko, the main goal of the Russian occupiers is to find locations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, to build Ukrainian defense. So they prepare to strike.

Ukrainian border guards understand the threat from Russian SRGs and oppose them.

At the same time, the Russian army is shelling the border areas of the Sumy region every day.

Attack on Sumy region

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects that the Russians, after active actions in the Kharkiv region, will launch an offensive on Sumy in order to stretch the reserves of Ukrainian troops and distract them from participating in hostilities in other regions. In the Sumy region, the evacuation of border settlements continues, and on May 13, residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba began to be evacuated.