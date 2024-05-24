Germany informed about another package of military aid to Ukraine. It has 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks and much more

The German government informed about another package of military aid to Ukraine.

In the package:

10 Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks (jointly with Denmark);

repair and evacuation armored vehicle Bergepanzer 2 ARV;

bridge paver Biber;

Pionierpanzer Dachs armored engineering vehicle;

16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks;

4 Wisent 1 engineering machines;

34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;

20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

8,500 ammunition for 155-mm artillery;

1.75 million rounds of ammunition for firearms;

111 Haenel CR308 rifles, 80 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles, 540 Haenel MK556 assault rifles;

20 MG3 machine guns on Leopard tanks, Marder BMPs and engineering vehicles.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II anti-aircraft missiles, Marder BMPs and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

Ukraine expects three M142 HIMARS mobile missile systems, the Patriot air defense system and six Sea King Mk41 helicopters in the following packages from Germany.