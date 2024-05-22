In Ukraine, the lights will be turned off for the entire next day

During the next day, on May 23, electricity will be cut off for the population and businesses throughout the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

The reason for the future outages was the predicted dense cloudiness in most regions of Ukraine, due to which solar power plants will reduce the production of electricity. And this will increase the deficit in the energy system.

The light will be turned off if the specified consumption limits are exceeded, which "Ukrenergo" reports to each regional energy company every evening.

You can find out about outages in the regions in the consumerʼs office, on the official websites of oblenergo, as well as on their pages in social networks.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypilskaya TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.