Sweden approved a three-year program of military aid to Ukraine worth $7 billion

The Swedish government has agreed to a three-year program of additional military support for Ukraine in the total amount of 75 billion kroner ($7.01 billion) for 2024-2026. From this amount, the country will allocate $2.3 billion each year.

This is reported on the website of the Swedish government.

What exactly the money will be used for is not specified in the release. It is only noted that, taking into account this assistance, the total military and civilian support of Ukraine from Sweden will amount to more than 100 billion Swedish kroner (over $9.3 billion). Military aid to Ukraine can, for example, be provided in the form of free transfer of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the purchase of defense equipment.

Separately, the release states that this program may burden Swedenʼs state financing, so support to Ukraine will be conducted in such a way as not to undermine the defense potential of Sweden itself and not harm the reforms.