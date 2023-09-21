Sweden handed over 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks to Ukraine

Sweden handed Ukraine 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks, which are a modification of the German Leopard 2A5. The tanks, together with crews and technicians trained in Sweden, are already in Ukraine, the Swedish Armed Forces reported.

Strv 122 has improved armor with protection against anti-tank missile systems and reinforced turrets. It also has updated electronics, laser rangefinders and thermographic cameras. The tank can quickly capture multiple targets at the same time without having to manually aim the gun after each shot. It is armed with a 120-mm cannon from Rheinmetall with a firing range of up to 4 kilometers and an MG3 machine gun.

The Swedish Armed Forces showed several photos from the training of Ukrainian tankers that took place in the summer.

