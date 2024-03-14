Sweden transfers €30 million to the Czech Republic for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

Sweden supports the initiative of the Czech Republic regarding the urgent delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine and provides €30 million for this.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Sweden.

The Swedish government has decided that the Swedish Defense Procurement Agency (FMV) can negotiate and conclude an agreement with the responsible body of the Czech Republic on financial support for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine in the amount of €30 million.

Financing will take place within the framework of the 15th package of Swedish aid to Ukraine, which is currently under consideration by the parliament and will require separate approval.

"Ukraineʼs need for ammunition is great, particularly for artillery. The Czech Republic has identified opportunities for the purchase of a large amount of ammunition on the world market for transfer to Ukraine. The government wants to support the Czech Republic in this initiative," says Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson.

Earlier, the Czech Republic took the initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of ammunition in various countries in order to urgently deliver them to Ukraine. As CBC reported with reference to sources, the initiative was also supported by Canada, which is ready to allocate $22 million for this.