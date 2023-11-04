8 Archer artillery installations from Sweden arrived in Ukraine

Eight Archer artillery units provided by the Swedish government were delivered to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense Paul Johnson.

The day before Archer was shown by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. They appeared in a video on the occasion of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery. Judging by the video, this self-propelled gun belongs to the 45th separate artillery brigade.

Archer self-propelled guns with a 155-mm gun are called the icon of artillery systems. It has an automatic charging system and digital targeting. It takes 3.5 minutes to fire all the ammunition for 21 shells.