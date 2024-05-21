The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the Russian missile ship “Zyklon”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of May 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian missile ship "Zyklon" of project 22800 "Karakurt" in Sevastopol. However, the General Staff did not provide any details.

About the loss of this ship by the Russians yesterday, May 20, said the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk. The ship was targeted on the night of May 19, when it was standing in Sevastopol. At the same time, they took aim at minesweeper 266-M "Kovrovets" of the Black Sea Fleet. The current state of the ships (destroyed or damaged) is unknown.

Pletenchuk added that the "Zyklon" is the last carrier of cruise missiles in the Black Sea. According to him, on the peninsula "Zyklon" performed the role of anti-aircraft defense in the bay of Sevastopol. The ship was armed with the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile system, but it did not fire a single shot.