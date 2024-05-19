The defense forces destroyed the Russian naval minesweeper “Kovrovets”

At night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Black Sea Fleetʼs sea minesweeper 266-M "Kovrovets".

This was reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Kovrovets" is a Russian sea minesweeper designed to conduct trawling of ships and vessels, reconnaissance and control trawling, laying fairways in minefields, and participating in mine laying in the far zone from its bases. It is based on the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. He joined it in 1974.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 19, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 26 ships and boats of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.